Editas Medicine (EDIT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.30) per share and revenue of $2.8460 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 14, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 281.59% and a negative return on equity of 677.39%. The company had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.37 million. On average, analysts expect Editas Medicine to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Editas Medicine Stock Performance

NASDAQ EDIT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.75. The company had a trading volume of 619,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,839. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $4.54. The company has a market cap of $268.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Editas Medicine news, CEO Gilmore Neil O'neill sold 15,380 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $41,526.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 248,313 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $670,445.10. This trade represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 21,503 shares of company stock worth $57,910 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,039,778 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,378 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company's stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 1,430,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,284,740 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 244,574 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Editas Medicine by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,931 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 49,887 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,584,155 shares of the company's stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 614,229 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Editas Medicine from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $5.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Editas Medicine

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on translating the power of gene editing into a new class of transformative genomic medicines. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company leverages proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cas12a (Cpf1) platforms to develop therapies aimed at correcting disease-causing genetic mutations. Editas Medicine's research and development efforts span multiple therapeutic areas, including inherited retinal diseases, hemoglobinopathies, and oncology.

The company's pipeline includes EDIT-101, a lead candidate designed to treat Leber congenital amaurosis type 10 (LCA10), which has entered early-stage clinical trials, and EDIT-301, targeting sickle cell disease and β-thalassemia using an ex vivo editing approach.

Further Reading

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