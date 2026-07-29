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Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) EVP Linda Burkly Sells 4,928 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Editas Medicine logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Executive sale: EVP Linda Burkly sold 4,928 Editas Medicine shares for approximately $13,158 at an average price of $2.67. The transaction was conducted under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan to cover tax withholding tied to vested equity awards, reducing her holdings by 7.32%.
  • Company performance: Editas shares traded near $2.61, with a market capitalization of about $255.6 million. The company reported a quarterly loss of $0.26 per share—better than estimates—but revenue of $2.83 million fell short of consensus expectations.
  • Analyst and institutional sentiment: Analysts’ consensus rating remains “Moderate Buy,” with an average price target of $5.40, while institutional investors own approximately 71.9% of the stock. Ratings are mixed, including both buy and sell recommendations.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT - Get Free Report) EVP Linda Burkly sold 4,928 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.67, for a total transaction of $13,157.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 62,369 shares of the company's stock, valued at $166,525.23. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Linda Burkly also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, June 3rd, Linda Burkly sold 731 shares of Editas Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $1,973.70.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

Editas Medicine stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.61. 1,521,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,180. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $255.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.10. The company's fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average is $2.61.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 281.59% and a negative return on equity of 677.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Editas Medicine from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Editas Medicine from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $5.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Editas Medicine

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,039,778 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,378 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 761.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 800,023 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 707,181 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,584,155 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 614,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth $1,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company's stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Editas Medicine is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on translating the power of gene editing into a new class of transformative genomic medicines. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company leverages proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cas12a (Cpf1) platforms to develop therapies aimed at correcting disease-causing genetic mutations. Editas Medicine's research and development efforts span multiple therapeutic areas, including inherited retinal diseases, hemoglobinopathies, and oncology.

The company's pipeline includes EDIT-101, a lead candidate designed to treat Leber congenital amaurosis type 10 (LCA10), which has entered early-stage clinical trials, and EDIT-301, targeting sickle cell disease and β-thalassemia using an ex vivo editing approach.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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