Edward Hoffman Sells 13,009 Shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN - Get Free Report) EVP Edward Hoffman sold 13,009 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $455,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 138,708 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,854,780. The trade was a 8.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Radian Group Price Performance

Radian Group stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.27. 649,452 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,772. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.27. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.32 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Radian Group had a net margin of 46.99% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $300.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Radian Group's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. Radian Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Radian Group by 178.9% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 742 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 795 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Radian Group by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 871 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RDN. Zacks Research raised Radian Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Radian Group from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Radian Group from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $40.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RDN

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc NYSE: RDN is a leading provider of private mortgage insurance and related risk management solutions in the United States. Through its primary subsidiary, Radian Guaranty Inc, the company underwrites borrower-paid and lender-paid mortgage insurance that protects lenders and investors from potential losses arising from borrower defaults. Radian's core business focuses on supporting residential mortgage originations and servicing by offering capital-efficient credit protection and credit risk transfer strategies.

Beyond mortgage insurance, Radian offers an array of real estate transaction services under its Radian Title division.

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