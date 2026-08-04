Elbit Systems (ESLT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $3.69 per share and revenue of $2.2515 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.89. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.14%.The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.14 billion. On average, analysts expect Elbit Systems to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Elbit Systems Price Performance

ESLT stock traded up $11.26 on Tuesday, reaching $841.40. 42,924 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,784. The firm has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 68.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.17. Elbit Systems has a twelve month low of $432.85 and a twelve month high of $1,016.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $797.74 and a 200-day moving average of $803.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Elbit Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESLT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $172,673,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,434 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $84,848,000 after purchasing an additional 92,449 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 175,533 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $78,084,000 after purchasing an additional 74,754 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 7,402.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 53,492 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $27,269,000 after purchasing an additional 52,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 896.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,633 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $25,007,000 after purchasing an additional 50,049 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Elbit Systems from $950.00 to $880.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $845.00 price target on Elbit Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research downgraded Elbit Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Elbit Systems from $930.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $803.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ESLT

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an Israel-based defense electronics company that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of systems for military, homeland security and commercial aviation customers. The company focuses on integrated, platform-level solutions that combine sensors, communications, command-and-control software and weapons integration to support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), force protection and mission management.

Its product and service portfolio spans unmanned aircraft systems, electro-optic and signal intelligence systems, electronic warfare and communications equipment, avionics and mission systems for military and commercial aircraft, and land and naval systems.

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