Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Stock Price Down 7.8% - Here's Why

Shares of Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO - Get Free Report) TSE: ELD fell 7.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.74 and last traded at $30.1810. 943,146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,831,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.74.

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Key Stories Impacting Eldorado Gold

Here are the key news stories impacting Eldorado Gold this week:

Positive Sentiment: Eldorado Gold reported second-quarter EPS of $0.54, modestly above the $0.52 consensus estimate. The company also reported a 28.62% net margin and said its Skouries project remains on track for startup in the third quarter. Eldorado Gold Q2 2026 results

Eldorado Gold reported second-quarter EPS of $0.54, modestly above the $0.52 consensus estimate. The company also reported a 28.62% net margin and said its Skouries project remains on track for startup in the third quarter. Positive Sentiment: The Toronto Stock Exchange approved renewal of Eldorado’s normal-course issuer bid. Continued share repurchases could support per-share value and signal management confidence in the company’s valuation. Eldorado Gold issuer bid renewal

The Toronto Stock Exchange approved renewal of Eldorado’s normal-course issuer bid. Continued share repurchases could support per-share value and signal management confidence in the company’s valuation. Positive Sentiment: At Eldorado’s Tüprag mine in Turkey, autonomous mapping technology from Exyn Technologies reduced survey times, expanded coverage and identified previously inaccessible ore. The update suggests potential efficiency and resource benefits, although the direct financial impact is not quantified. Exyn Tüprag mine deployment

At Eldorado’s Tüprag mine in Turkey, autonomous mapping technology from Exyn Technologies reduced survey times, expanded coverage and identified previously inaccessible ore. The update suggests potential efficiency and resource benefits, although the direct financial impact is not quantified. Neutral Sentiment: CEO George Burns is scheduled to retire on September 30, 2026, while Steven Reid has stepped down as board chair and director. The planned leadership changes add a transition risk but may also provide continuity because they were previously announced. Executive leadership transition

CEO George Burns is scheduled to retire on September 30, 2026, while Steven Reid has stepped down as board chair and director. The planned leadership changes add a transition risk but may also provide continuity because they were previously announced. Negative Sentiment: Revenue of $487.5 million missed analysts’ $529.9 million expectation by roughly 8%, overshadowing the small EPS beat and raising concerns about sales volumes, realized prices or production execution.

Revenue of $487.5 million missed analysts’ $529.9 million expectation by roughly 8%, overshadowing the small EPS beat and raising concerns about sales volumes, realized prices or production execution. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded Eldorado Gold from “hold” to “strong sell,” adding to the negative sentiment surrounding the shares. Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded Eldorado Gold from “hold” to “strong sell,” adding to the negative sentiment surrounding the shares. Negative Sentiment: Traders purchased 4,073 put options, 144% above the average daily volume. This unusually bearish positioning may amplify short-term volatility and signals concern about further downside.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EGO shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold to a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $41.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EGO

Eldorado Gold Stock Down 6.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO - Get Free Report) TSE: ELD last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 28.62%.The firm had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.92 million. As a group, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Corporation will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 798,205 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $13,426,000 after buying an additional 266,048 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,368 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 1,209.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,370 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 313,449 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter worth about $859,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 15.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,039 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation is a Canada‐based gold producer engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mineral properties. The company's core focus is on gold, silver and select base metals, with an emphasis on advancing projects through feasibility and into production. Eldorado Gold maintains a diversified portfolio of both producing mines and advanced‐stage development projects.

Operationally, Eldorado Gold manages multiple gold mining operations across Turkey, Canada and Greece.

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