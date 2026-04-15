Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Given a C$82.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD - Get Free Report) NYSE: EGO received a C$82.00 target price from equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets' price objective suggests a potential upside of 72.81% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ELD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$48.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. TD dropped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Eldorado Gold from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut Eldorado Gold from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$63.50.

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Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

ELD traded down C$2.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$47.45. The company had a trading volume of 960,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,582. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$54.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$48.72. The company has a market cap of C$9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.67. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of C$23.99 and a 1 year high of C$69.46.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD - Get Free Report) NYSE: EGO last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$767.52 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 12.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 2.1505174 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christian Milau acquired 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$58.59 per share, with a total value of C$205,065.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 14,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$878,498.46. This represents a 30.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Christine Tamiko Ohta sold 5,492 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.22, for a total transaction of C$281,300.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,427 shares in the company, valued at C$431,630.94. The trade was a 39.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. It has a portfolio of high-quality assets and long-term partnerships with local communities. Some of its projects include Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Skouries; Perama Hill and Certej projects.

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