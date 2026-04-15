Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target Raised to C$70.00 at National Bank Financial

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD - Get Free Report) NYSE: EGO had its price objective boosted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$63.00 to C$70.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. National Bank Financial's price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.52% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$46.25 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Eldorado Gold from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their price target for the company from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut Eldorado Gold from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$48.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$63.50.

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Eldorado Gold Trading Down 5.2%

ELD stock traded down C$2.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$47.45. The company had a trading volume of 960,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,582. The stock has a market cap of C$9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.67. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of C$23.99 and a 12 month high of C$69.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$54.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$48.72.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD - Get Free Report) NYSE: EGO last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$767.52 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 28.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 2.1505174 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Eldorado Gold

In other news, insider Christine Tamiko Ohta sold 5,492 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.22, for a total value of C$281,300.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,427 shares in the company, valued at C$431,630.94. This trade represents a 39.46% decrease in their position. Also, insider Christian Milau acquired 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$58.59 per share, with a total value of C$205,065.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 14,994 shares in the company, valued at C$878,498.46. This represents a 30.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. It has a portfolio of high-quality assets and long-term partnerships with local communities. Some of its projects include Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Skouries; Perama Hill and Certej projects.

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