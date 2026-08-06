Electra Battery Materials (ELBM) to Post Earnings on Thursday

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.0211) per share for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter.

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Electra Battery Materials Trading Up 9.3%

Shares of ELBM opened at $0.59 on Thursday. Electra Battery Materials has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm's fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67. The stock has a market cap of $63.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELBM shares. Raymond James Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Electra Battery Materials in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Electra Battery Materials to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Electra Battery Materials from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Electra Battery Materials in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Electra Battery Materials from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $2.00.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Electra Battery Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Electra Battery Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Electra Battery Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Cable Car Capital LP acquired a new position in Electra Battery Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, PEAK6 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.90% of the company's stock.

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra Battery Materials Inc is a Canada-based battery materials company focused on the sourcing, refining and recycling of critical minerals used in lithium-ion batteries. The company's core business activities include the development of hydrometallurgical processing facilities to convert raw feedstocks—such as mined ores, recycled battery black mass and industrial by-products—into battery-grade nickel, cobalt, lithium and other specialty materials. Electra's business model centers on vertically integrated operations designed to secure supply chain resilience for North American and global electric vehicle (EV) and energy storage markets.

In 2022, Electra Battery Materials completed a business combination transaction and commenced trading on the NASDAQ under the ticker ELBM.

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