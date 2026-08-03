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Electric Vehicle Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - August 3rd

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Tesla logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Tesla, Rivian Automotive, NIO, XPENG, and Lucid Group are the five electric-vehicle stocks highlighted for investors’ watchlists based on recent trading volume.
  • The companies provide exposure to electric mobility across vehicle manufacturing, batteries, charging infrastructure, software, and related services, but face risks including competition, regulation, supply-chain challenges, profitability concerns, and market volatility.
  • The group spans major EV markets and business models: Tesla operates internationally, Rivian focuses on electric trucks and SUVs, NIO and XPENG operate primarily in China, and Lucid develops premium EVs, powertrains, battery systems, and proprietary software.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Tesla, Rivian Automotive, NIO, XPENG, and Lucid Group are the five Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in designing, manufacturing, selling, or supporting electric vehicles and their related technologies, such as batteries, charging infrastructure, and software. For investors, these stocks represent exposure to the growth of the electric mobility industry but may also carry risks related to competition, regulation, supply chains, profitability, and market volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

NIO (NIO)

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NIO

XPENG (XPEV)

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XPEV

Lucid Group (LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LCID

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Tesla Right Now?

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

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