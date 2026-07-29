electroCore (ECOR) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect electroCore to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share and revenue of $9.4940 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). electroCore had a negative return on equity of 1,956.38% and a negative net margin of 44.08%.The company had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 million. On average, analysts expect electroCore to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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electroCore Stock Performance

NASDAQ ECOR opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. electroCore has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $10.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average of $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $54.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of electroCore in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ECOR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas J. Errico acquired 9,992 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $59,852.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 360,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,825.29. This trade represents a 2.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joshua S. Lev sold 6,667 shares of electroCore stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $60,003.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 84,889 shares in the company, valued at $764,001. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of electroCore

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in electroCore by 857.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 161,955 shares of the company's stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 145,047 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in electroCore in the first quarter valued at $153,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in electroCore by 114.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,726 shares of the company's stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 19,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in electroCore by 20.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 24,603 shares of the company's stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.74% of the company's stock.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc is a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company headquartered in Rockaway, New Jersey. The company specializes in the development and commercialization of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies designed to address a variety of neurological and inflammatory conditions. Established in 2006, electroCore has focused its efforts on translating neuromodulation science into a compact, patient-administered treatment device.

The company's lead product, gammaCore®, is a handheld, battery-powered device that delivers nVNS through the skin to the cervical branch of the vagus nerve.

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