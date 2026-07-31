Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $201.4167.

EA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Electronic Arts to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Electronic Arts from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Electronic Arts from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

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Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $209.59 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $204.85 and its 200 day moving average is $202.93. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $151.50 and a 12-month high of $209.80. The stock has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.05, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Key Stories Impacting Electronic Arts

Here are the key news stories impacting Electronic Arts this week:

Positive Sentiment: All regulatory approvals reportedly completed: Electronic Arts said the acquisition by a consortium including Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Silver Lake and Affinity Partners has received the necessary regulatory clearances. The transaction is now expected to close next week, a significant catalyst for shareholders. Electronic Arts says all regulatory approvals for its sale have been completed

Electronic Arts said the acquisition by a consortium including Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Silver Lake and Affinity Partners has received the necessary regulatory clearances. The transaction is now expected to close next week, a significant catalyst for shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Deal certainty supports the stock: Multiple reports say EA’s $55 billion sale is on track to close next week. With the transaction nearing completion, investors have greater visibility into receiving the agreed consideration, although upside may be limited as the market price approaches the deal value. Electronic Arts Set to Close $55 Billion Go-Private Deal Next Week

Multiple reports say EA’s $55 billion sale is on track to close next week. With the transaction nearing completion, investors have greater visibility into receiving the agreed consideration, although upside may be limited as the market price approaches the deal value. Neutral Sentiment: Insider share sale: EA’s chief people officer sold 1,200 shares as the company prepares to go private. The transaction is relatively small and is unlikely to materially change the investment case. Electronic Arts' Chief People Officer Sells 1,200 Shares

EA’s chief people officer sold 1,200 shares as the company prepares to go private. The transaction is relatively small and is unlikely to materially change the investment case. Negative Sentiment: Executive pay and layoffs draw criticism: Reports that CEO Andrew Wilson received approximately $38.7 million in compensation while EA cut developers have created negative publicity and governance concerns. The criticism may weigh on sentiment, though its effect on the stock is likely limited while the merger remains the dominant driver. Amid layoffs, EA CEO earned $38.7 million

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total transaction of $1,005,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,287 shares in the company, valued at $8,507,721.53. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $243,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,360 shares in the company, valued at $5,351,080. This trade represents a 4.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,206 shares of company stock worth $6,292,058. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 26.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the game software company's stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 231 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 24,685 shares of the game software company's stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc NASDAQ: EA is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA's product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

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