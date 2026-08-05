Electrovaya (ELVA) Projected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $21.4420 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.74 million. Electrovaya had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.03%. On average, analysts expect Electrovaya to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Electrovaya Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of NASDAQ ELVA opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.29. Electrovaya has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $455.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.59, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 7.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ELVA shares. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Electrovaya in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Electrovaya from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Electrovaya in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Electrovaya in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Electrovaya

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electrovaya

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electrovaya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Electrovaya during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electrovaya during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Electrovaya by 286.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,510 shares of the company's stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electrovaya in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.47% of the company's stock.

Electrovaya Company Profile

Electrovaya is a Canada-based energy storage company that designs and manufactures advanced lithium-ion battery systems and components. The company's core business revolves around the development of proprietary electrode and cell technologies that deliver high energy density, rapid charge capability and enhanced safety features. Electrovaya's product portfolio encompasses large-format battery cells, modules, complete battery packs and integrated energy storage systems tailored to industrial, commercial and utility-scale applications.

In the industrial sector, Electrovaya supplies modular battery systems for material-handling equipment such as electric forklifts, automated guided vehicles and airport ground support vehicles.

Further Reading

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