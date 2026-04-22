Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 19.850- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 25.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Elevance Health Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $327.87 on Wednesday. Elevance Health has a 1 year low of $273.71 and a 1 year high of $432.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business's 50 day moving average price is $308.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.60.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $10.74 by $1.84. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 2.84%.Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health will post 25.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This is a positive change from Elevance Health's previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Elevance Health's payout ratio is 27.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $431.00 to $409.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $332.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Leerink Partners increased their target price on Elevance Health from $350.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $383.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Elevance Health

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caden Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Miller Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 437 shares of the company's stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company's stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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