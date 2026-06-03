e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ELF shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set an "inline" rating and a $68.00 price target for the company.

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e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

ELF stock opened at $51.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $49.72 and a 52-week high of $150.99. The stock's 50 day moving average is $61.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 112.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.63.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 1.61%.The company had revenue of $449.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.270-3.320 EPS. Analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 52,880 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $3,312,403.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 98,416 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,164,778.24. The trade was a 34.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 23,797 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $1,514,917.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 114,940 shares in the company, valued at $7,317,080.40. This represents a 17.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 210,013 shares of company stock worth $13,315,490 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,487,304 shares of the company's stock worth $417,255,000 after buying an additional 140,258 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3,131.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 924,902 shares of the company's stock worth $70,330,000 after buying an additional 896,282 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1,967.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,253 shares of the company's stock worth $11,805,000 after buying an additional 147,745 shares in the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 188,924 shares of the company's stock worth $14,366,000 after buying an additional 48,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 138,082.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 276,364 shares of the company's stock worth $21,015,000 after buying an additional 276,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company's stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty NYSE: ELF is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company's portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

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