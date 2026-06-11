e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) SVP Sells $180,612.65 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $180,612.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 150,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,891.31. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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Joshua Allen Franks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, Joshua Allen Franks sold 6,854 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $355,996.76.

On Monday, April 27th, Joshua Allen Franks sold 23,535 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $1,498,238.10.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.76. 3,784,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,131. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $48.82 and a twelve month high of $150.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.00.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $449.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.270-3.320 EPS. Equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $65.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on e.l.f. Beauty

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 153,682 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,650,000 after buying an additional 13,851 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 168.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the company's stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 176.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company's stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company's stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty NYSE: ELF is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company's portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

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