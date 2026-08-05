Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.32 EPS

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $8.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.06 by $2.32, FiscalAI reports. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The firm had revenue of $22.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.31 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company updated its FY 2026 guidance to 35.500-36.500 EPS.

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Here are the key takeaways from Eli Lilly and Company's conference call:

Q2 revenue rose 48% year over year to $6.8 billion of incremental growth from key products, led by Mounjaro and Zepbound; non-GAAP EPS increased to $8.38 from $6.31.

to $6.8 billion of incremental growth from key products, led by Mounjaro and Zepbound; non-GAAP EPS increased to $8.38 from $6.31. Lilly raised its 2026 outlook, increasing the revenue range to $85 billion-$87 billion and non-GAAP EPS guidance to $35.50-$36.50, reflecting stronger-than-expected first-half performance.

and non-GAAP EPS guidance to $35.50-$36.50, reflecting stronger-than-expected first-half performance. Foundayo’s launch is gaining traction as access expands through major PBMs and the Medicare GLP-1 Bridge program; Lilly reported recent prescription acceleration, 36,000 U.S. prescribers, and encouraging initial international demand.

The pipeline produced several important advances, including positive phase III retatrutide results, an FDA submission for orforglipron in diabetes, strong oncology data for pirtobrutinib and selpercatinib, and regulatory progress for weekly insulin efsitora alfa.

U.S. net pricing declined, with reported price down 3% and an underlying decline of approximately 9% excluding rebate and discount adjustments; management also cautioned that prior-period adjustments and seasonal factors will affect second-half comparisons.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of LLY traded up $54.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,170.30. 6,433,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,108. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,249.45. The company's 50 day moving average is $1,156.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,045.49.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 46,191.3% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 4,047,245 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,047,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038,502 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 876.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 2,375,050 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,552,419,000 after buying an additional 2,131,734 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,910,505 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,024,022,000 after buying an additional 1,432,069 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 27.1% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 4,525,902 shares of the company's stock worth $3,823,977,000 after buying an additional 964,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,361,916 shares of the company's stock worth $38,002,744,000 after buying an additional 635,358 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 beat: Revenue rose 48% year over year to $22.97 billion, surpassing the approximately $20.7 billion consensus estimate. Non-GAAP EPS was $8.38 versus expectations of about $6.06, while reported EPS was $7.94. Eli Lilly easily tops quarterly estimates, raises outlook as Zepbound and Mounjaro sales surge

Revenue rose 48% year over year to $22.97 billion, surpassing the approximately $20.7 billion consensus estimate. Non-GAAP EPS was $8.38 versus expectations of about $6.06, while reported EPS was $7.94. Positive Sentiment: GLP-1 demand drove growth: Mounjaro and Zepbound sales surged, with Mounjaro reportedly up 91% and the two products generating nearly two-thirds of quarterly revenue. Continued volume growth in diabetes and obesity treatments was the primary catalyst for the stock’s advance. Eli Lilly Stock Jumps Over 5% as Mounjaro Sales Surge 91%

Mounjaro and Zepbound sales surged, with Mounjaro reportedly up 91% and the two products generating nearly two-thirds of quarterly revenue. Continued volume growth in diabetes and obesity treatments was the primary catalyst for the stock’s advance. Positive Sentiment: Outlook raised: Lilly increased 2026 revenue guidance to $85 billion-$87 billion from $82 billion-$85 billion and maintained EPS guidance of $35.50-$36.50. The improved outlook indicates management expects momentum to continue. Eli Lilly raises annual revenue forecast as obesity, diabetes drug demand stay strong

Lilly increased 2026 revenue guidance to $85 billion-$87 billion from $82 billion-$85 billion and maintained EPS guidance of $35.50-$36.50. The improved outlook indicates management expects momentum to continue. Positive Sentiment: Additional commercial and pipeline support: CVS Health expanded its weight-management program through a Lilly partnership, while Lilly is widening early access to experimental obesity drug retatrutide. The FDA also granted breakthrough therapy designation to investigational cancer drug olomorasib, adding longer-term pipeline potential.

CVS Health expanded its weight-management program through a Lilly partnership, while Lilly is widening early access to experimental obesity drug retatrutide. The FDA also granted breakthrough therapy designation to investigational cancer drug olomorasib, adding longer-term pipeline potential. Neutral Sentiment: Key investor concern: Management indicated that manufacturing capacity could become a bottleneck if GLP-1 demand continues to outpace supply. Lilly is working to expand production, but execution and competition remain important risks at the stock’s elevated valuation.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. Wall Street Zen lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,119.00 to $1,232.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,283.64.

View Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

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