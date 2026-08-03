Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Down 2.3% - Should You Sell?

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) fell 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1,109.15 and last traded at $1,122.3230. 2,910,874 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 3,114,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,148.84.

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Trending Headlines about Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: The FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to investigational KRAS G12C inhibitor olomorasib for previously treated patients with advanced pancreatic cancer. The designation could accelerate regulatory interactions and strengthen Lilly’s oncology pipeline, although the drug remains unapproved and clinical success is not guaranteed. Lilly’s olomorasib receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation

The FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to investigational KRAS G12C inhibitor olomorasib for previously treated patients with advanced pancreatic cancer. The designation could accelerate regulatory interactions and strengthen Lilly’s oncology pipeline, although the drug remains unapproved and clinical success is not guaranteed. Positive Sentiment: Investors expect Mounjaro and Zepbound to remain the primary growth engines in the second quarter, with market attention focused on prescription demand, revenue growth and early sales trends for newer products. Prior results showed revenue rising more than 55% year over year, supporting the bullish earnings case. Will Mounjaro and Zepbound drive Lilly’s Q2 results?

Investors expect Mounjaro and Zepbound to remain the primary growth engines in the second quarter, with market attention focused on prescription demand, revenue growth and early sales trends for newer products. Prior results showed revenue rising more than 55% year over year, supporting the bullish earnings case. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst targets remain well above the current trading level, with a reported median target of $1,336 and targets as high as $1,500. Healthcare-sector rotation and continued demand for obesity treatments are also supporting the longer-term bullish narrative. Eli Lilly opinions on upcoming earnings

Recent analyst targets remain well above the current trading level, with a reported median target of $1,336 and targets as high as $1,500. Healthcare-sector rotation and continued demand for obesity treatments are also supporting the longer-term bullish narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Options-market commentary suggests Lilly could experience an unusually large valuation swing following earnings, making the report a major near-term catalyst.

Options-market commentary suggests Lilly could experience an unusually large valuation swing following earnings, making the report a major near-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Valuation is a key concern after the stock’s roughly 300% five-year gain and trillion-dollar-plus market capitalization. A discounted-cash-flow analysis indicates the shares may be below estimated intrinsic value, increasing the risk of profit-taking if earnings or guidance disappoint. Eli Lilly stock valuation analysis

Valuation is a key concern after the stock’s roughly 300% five-year gain and trillion-dollar-plus market capitalization. A discounted-cash-flow analysis indicates the shares may be below estimated intrinsic value, increasing the risk of profit-taking if earnings or guidance disappoint. Negative Sentiment: Competition in obesity medicines is intensifying as Novo Nordisk attempts to regain momentum, while pricing pressure remains an external risk. Separately, one Lilly executive sold 2,500 shares, and several large institutions reduced holdings, adding modestly cautious signals.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,281.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,344.00 to $1,347.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,283.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.3%

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,152.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,043.90.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Maseco LLP raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 466.7% in the first quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 34 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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