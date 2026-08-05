Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading 4.9% Higher After Strong Earnings

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $1,216.94 and last traded at $1,170.2960. 6,403,230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 3,135,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,115.68.

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The company reported $8.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.06 by $2.32. The business had revenue of $22.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.31 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-36.500 EPS.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Blowout second-quarter results: Lilly reported non-GAAP earnings of $8.38 per share, well above the roughly $6.06 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 47.7% year over year to $22.97 billion versus expectations of about $20.69 billion. Lilly second-quarter earnings report

Lilly reported non-GAAP earnings of $8.38 per share, well above the roughly $6.06 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 47.7% year over year to $22.97 billion versus expectations of about $20.69 billion. Positive Sentiment: GLP-1 demand is driving growth: Strong volume for diabetes drug Mounjaro and obesity treatment Zepbound fueled the revenue and profit beat, with newer pipeline products adding to Lilly’s long-term growth outlook. Lilly earnings and outlook article

Strong volume for diabetes drug Mounjaro and obesity treatment Zepbound fueled the revenue and profit beat, with newer pipeline products adding to Lilly’s long-term growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Full-year outlook raised: Lilly now expects 2026 revenue of $85 billion to $87 billion, up from its previous $82 billion to $85 billion forecast. It also issued EPS guidance of $35.50 to $36.50, supporting estimates of continued earnings momentum. Reuters Lilly revenue forecast article

Lilly now expects 2026 revenue of $85 billion to $87 billion, up from its previous $82 billion to $85 billion forecast. It also issued EPS guidance of $35.50 to $36.50, supporting estimates of continued earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Additional commercial and pipeline catalysts: CVS Health is expanding its weight-management program through a Lilly partnership, while Lilly is providing limited early access to experimental obesity drug retatrutide and advancing cancer drug olomorasib. These developments strengthen Lilly’s distribution and future-product narratives. Lilly financial results and pipeline update

CVS Health is expanding its weight-management program through a Lilly partnership, while Lilly is providing limited early access to experimental obesity drug retatrutide and advancing cancer drug olomorasib. These developments strengthen Lilly’s distribution and future-product narratives. Negative Sentiment: Capacity and valuation remain risks: Executives acknowledged that manufacturing and supply capacity could limit how quickly Lilly converts virtually unlimited GLP-1 demand into sales. At roughly a $1.1 trillion market capitalization and a forward-looking valuation near 41 times earnings, the stock also has limited room for execution disappointments.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,300.00 to $1,385.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,283.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 4.9%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,154.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,044.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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