Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading Down 4.5% - Time to Sell?

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) shares were down 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1,153.14 and last traded at $1,155.97. Approximately 3,014,422 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 3,117,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,210.02.

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More Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,281.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,283.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,148.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1,042.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The firm's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.91 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth $749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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