Elicio Therapeutics (ELTX) Expected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Elicio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELTX - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Elicio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELTX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.16). On average, analysts expect Elicio Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Elicio Therapeutics Stock Performance

ELTX opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85. The company has a market capitalization of $55.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.26. Elicio Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rodman & Renshaw reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Elicio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Elicio Therapeutics from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Elicio Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Elicio Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of Elicio Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $19.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elicio Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Elicio Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Elicio Therapeutics by 606.1% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 120,207 shares of the company's stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 103,184 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elicio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Elicio Therapeutics by 56.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,831 shares of the company's stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 43,364 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Elicio Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in Elicio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $350,000. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Elicio Therapeutics

Angion Biomedica Corp. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics to address acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. Angion Biomedica Corp. is based in UNIONDALE, N.Y.

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