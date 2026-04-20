Elixirr International (LON:ELIX) Earns "Buy" Rating from Berenberg Bank

Elixirr International (LON:ELIX - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,060 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price target suggests a potential upside of 43.87% from the stock's previous close.

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Elixirr International Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of ELIX opened at GBX 736.80 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is GBX 666.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 768.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £359.11 million, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.64. Elixirr International has a 1-year low of GBX 580 and a 1-year high of GBX 905.63.

Elixirr International (LON:ELIX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported GBX 41.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Elixirr International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of £149.60 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Elixirr International will post 44.516129 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Simon Retter purchased 1,619 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 636 per share, with a total value of £10,296.84. Insiders acquired 4,360 shares of company stock worth $2,889,136 over the last three months. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Elixirr International

Elixirr is a global consulting firm with a bold ambition: to become the best consulting firm in the world. Founded in 2009 to challenge a declining industry standard, we've grown from a single vision into a powerhouse of entrepreneurial talent. We partner with businesses around the world to deliver transformational results, from boardroom strategy through to execution, powered by the technology of tomorrow. We do this in a way that's anything but traditional – helping our clients change the game in their industries, just as we are changing the game in ours.

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