Elixirr International (LON:ELIX) Posts Earnings Results

Elixirr International (LON:ELIX - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 41.33 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Elixirr International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 14.30%.The company had revenue of £149.60 million during the quarter.

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Elixirr International Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of LON:ELIX opened at GBX 736.80 on Monday. Elixirr International has a 12 month low of GBX 580 and a 12 month high of GBX 905.63. The company's 50-day moving average price is GBX 666.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 768.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78. The firm has a market cap of £359.11 million, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,060 price objective on shares of Elixirr International in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 1,060.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elixirr International

Insider Buying and Selling at Elixirr International

In other news, insider Simon Retter bought 1,619 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 636 per share, for a total transaction of £10,296.84. Insiders acquired a total of 4,360 shares of company stock worth $2,889,136 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.56% of the company's stock.

About Elixirr International

Elixirr is a global consulting firm with a bold ambition: to become the best consulting firm in the world. Founded in 2009 to challenge a declining industry standard, we've grown from a single vision into a powerhouse of entrepreneurial talent. We partner with businesses around the world to deliver transformational results, from boardroom strategy through to execution, powered by the technology of tomorrow. We do this in a way that's anything but traditional – helping our clients change the game in their industries, just as we are changing the game in ours.

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