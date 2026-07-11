Elizabeth Kernaghan Sells 7,700 Shares of Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Stock

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI - Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth Kernaghan sold 7,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.01, for a total transaction of C$146,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,088,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$134,756,187. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Elizabeth Kernaghan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Elizabeth Kernaghan sold 200 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.02, for a total transaction of C$3,804.00.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Elizabeth Kernaghan sold 400 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.00, for a total transaction of C$7,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Elizabeth Kernaghan sold 192,000 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.18, for a total transaction of C$3,682,560.00.

On Thursday, July 9th, Elizabeth Kernaghan sold 56,000 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.09, for a total transaction of C$1,069,040.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Elizabeth Kernaghan sold 255,500 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.05, for a total transaction of C$4,867,275.00.

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Black Diamond Group Price Performance

TSE:BDI traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$18.98. 456,279 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,621. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 1.08. Black Diamond Group Limited has a 12 month low of C$10.41 and a 12 month high of C$20.14. The business's 50-day simple moving average is C$18.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.06.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 6.54%.The company had revenue of C$129.98 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.5349233 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond is an industrial services and asset management company with two operating business units - Modular Space Solutions (MSS) and Workforce Solutions (WFS). Black Diamond operates in Canada, the United States and Australia. MSS, through its principal brands - BOXX Modular, CLM and Schiavi - owns a large rental fleet of modular buildings of various types and sizes. Its network of local branches rent, sell, service and provide ancillary products and services to a diverse customer base in the construction, industrial, education, financial, and government sectors.

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