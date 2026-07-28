Ellen Detrich Sells 2,045 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI - Get Free Report) insider Ellen Detrich sold 2,045 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $204,561.35. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $753,125.87. The trade was a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

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Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of TCBI traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.04. 111,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,725. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.41 and a 52 week high of $108.92.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $335.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.37 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Texas Capital Bancshares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TCBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $105.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCBI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,381.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the bank's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 85.2% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the bank's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 391 shares of the bank's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company's stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Texas Capital Bank. The company specializes in providing commercial banking services to middle-market companies, entrepreneurs, professional service firms, real estate developers, and not-for-profit organizations. Its broad range of offerings includes commercial lending, treasury and cash management, real estate finance, equipment finance, and energy lending, all designed to address the unique financial needs of businesses navigating growth and market challenges.

In addition to its core commercial banking capabilities, Texas Capital Bancshares delivers private banking and wealth management services for business owners and high-net-worth individuals.

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