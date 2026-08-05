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Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund shares fell below their 200-day moving average of $12.35, trading as low as $12.25 before last changing hands at $12.61.
  • The fund paid a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share, equivalent to an annualized $0.76 payout and a 6.0% yield.
  • Institutional investors own 35.88% of ECF, with several firms—including Osaic Holdings, LPL Financial and Private Advisor Group—recently increasing their positions.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF - Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.35 and traded as low as $12.25. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund shares last traded at $12.61, with a volume of 38,195 shares traded.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Price Performance

The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.35.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%.

Institutional Trading of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,356 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,308 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 24,619 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,015 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. 35.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund NYSEAMERICAN: ECF is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The fund pursues its objectives by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of common stocks of U.S. companies that pay dividends and exhibit long-term growth potential. To complement its equity holdings, the fund may also invest in preferred stocks, convertible securities and other income-oriented instruments.

ECF's investment strategy emphasizes a disciplined, research-driven approach.

See Also

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