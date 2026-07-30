EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $9.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.23 by $1.83, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.The business's revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.72 EPS. EMCOR Group updated its FY 2026 guidance to 32.000-33.250 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from EMCOR Group's conference call:

Record second-quarter performance: Revenue rose 19.8% year over year to $5.15 billion, operating income increased nearly 32% to $547.3 million, and diluted EPS grew 35% to $9.06. Electrical and mechanical construction led growth, supported by data center, institutional, manufacturing, and logistics demand.

Revenue rose 19.8% year over year to $5.15 billion, operating income increased nearly 32% to $547.3 million, and diluted EPS grew 35% to $9.06. Electrical and mechanical construction led growth, supported by data center, institutional, manufacturing, and logistics demand. Full-year 2026 guidance was raised to revenue of $20.0 billion–$20.5 billion and diluted EPS of $32.00–$33.25, reflecting strong first-half execution, operating leverage, and visibility from the company’s backlog.

to revenue of $20.0 billion–$20.5 billion and diluted EPS of $32.00–$33.25, reflecting strong first-half execution, operating leverage, and visibility from the company’s backlog. Remaining performance obligations reached a record $17.14 billion , up 44% year over year and 95% organically. Bookings were broad-based, with especially strong demand in data centers and additional strength in water and wastewater, healthcare, and institutional markets.

, up 44% year over year and 95% organically. Bookings were broad-based, with especially strong demand in data centers and additional strength in water and wastewater, healthcare, and institutional markets. EMCOR agreed to acquire five union electrical contractors with combined trailing revenue of $625 million and EBITDA of $105 million, funded through cash and potentially its credit facility. Management expects $250 million–$275 million of revenue contribution in the second half, while near-term EPS accretion will be limited by acquisition-related amortization and lower interest income.

Mechanical construction margin declined 110 basis points to 12.5% because of a greater mix of construction-management, prime-contractor, GMP, and cost-plus work. Management also expects weaker refinery turnaround activity in the second half due to geopolitical conditions, which could modestly pressure industrial-services margins.

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EMCOR Group Stock Up 19.2%

Shares of NYSE EME traded up $129.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $801.65. 879,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,944. EMCOR Group has a 12 month low of $564.92 and a 12 month high of $951.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $802.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $787.69. The company has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.13.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group's payout ratio is 5.37%.

Key Headlines Impacting EMCOR Group

Here are the key news stories impacting EMCOR Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: EMCOR reported record quarterly revenue of $5.15 billion, up approximately 19.8% year over year and above the $4.71 billion consensus estimate. Earnings per share rose to $9.06 from $6.72 a year earlier, beating estimates of $7.23 by $1.83. EMCOR Group Second Quarter 2026 Results

EMCOR reported record quarterly revenue of $5.15 billion, up approximately 19.8% year over year and above the $4.71 billion consensus estimate. Earnings per share rose to $9.06 from $6.72 a year earlier, beating estimates of $7.23 by $1.83. Positive Sentiment: Higher 2026 guidance: Management now expects full-year EPS of $32.00 to $33.25, versus the roughly $29.31 analyst consensus, and revenue of $20.0 billion to $20.5 billion, compared with about $19.0 billion expected. The improved outlook is a major positive catalyst because it signals stronger demand and earnings visibility. EMCOR Raises 2026 Outlook

Management now expects full-year EPS of $32.00 to $33.25, versus the roughly $29.31 analyst consensus, and revenue of $20.0 billion to $20.5 billion, compared with about $19.0 billion expected. The improved outlook is a major positive catalyst because it signals stronger demand and earnings visibility. Positive Sentiment: Broad-based operating momentum: Reports highlighted growth across the business, margin improvement and a record backlog, supporting expectations for continued revenue growth. EMCOR’s reported 7.54% net margin and 35.19% return on equity also reinforce the company’s strong profitability profile. EME Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,123.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $871.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EME

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 950 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.50, for a total transaction of $802,275.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,278 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,591,271. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total value of $1,851,560.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,395,741.22. This represents a 16.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMCOR Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 506 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 224.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

Further Reading

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