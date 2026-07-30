EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $672.48, but opened at $771.66. EMCOR Group shares last traded at $799.2540, with a volume of 92,336 shares trading hands.

The construction company reported $9.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $1.83. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.72 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 32.000-33.250 EPS.

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EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EME shares. Zacks Research raised EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 price objective on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $1,123.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $871.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EMCOR Group

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total transaction of $1,851,560.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,149 shares in the company, valued at $9,395,741.22. This trade represents a 16.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 950 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.50, for a total value of $802,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,278 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,591,271. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of EMCOR Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 18.9% in the second quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 1,570 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,176 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $11,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 13.3% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the construction company's stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 636.5% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the construction company's stock worth $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 19.3%

The company has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.13. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $803.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $786.60.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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