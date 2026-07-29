Emera Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.73 (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.7325 per share on Monday, August 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st.

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Emera Stock Performance

Shares of EMA stock opened at C$76.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.83. The firm's 50 day moving average is C$74.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$71.87. Emera has a 12 month low of C$63.17 and a 12 month high of C$77.99.

Emera (TSE:EMA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.37 EPS for the quarter. Emera had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of C$2.81 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emera will post 3.1991627 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins lifted their price target on Emera from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Emera from C$73.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays set a C$72.00 target price on Emera and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TD lifted their target price on Emera from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Emera from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$75.77.

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About Emera

Emera TSX/NYSE: EMA is a leading North American provider of energy services headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, with investments in regulated electric and natural gas utilities, and related businesses and assets. The Emera family of companies delivers safe, reliable energy to approximately 2.7 million customers in the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. Our team of 7,800 employees is committed to our purpose of energizing modern life and delivering a cleaner energy future for all. Emera's common and preferred shares are listed and trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and its common shares are listed and trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

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