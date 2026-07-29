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Emera Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.73 (TSE:EMA)

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Emera logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • Emera declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.7325 per share, payable August 17 to shareholders of record on the same date; the dividend carries an annualized yield of approximately 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is July 31.
  • Emera reported quarterly revenue of C$2.81 billion and earnings of C$1.37 per share, with a 13.2% net margin and 7.9% return on equity. Shares opened at C$76.81, near their 12-month high of C$77.99.
  • Analysts maintain a generally positive outlook, with six Buy and four Hold ratings. The stock has a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average price target of C$75.77, while recent targets range as high as C$80.
  • Interested in Emera? Here are five stocks we like better.

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.7325 per share on Monday, August 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st.

Emera Stock Performance

Shares of EMA stock opened at C$76.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.83. The firm's 50 day moving average is C$74.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$71.87. Emera has a 12 month low of C$63.17 and a 12 month high of C$77.99.

Emera (TSE:EMA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.37 EPS for the quarter. Emera had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of C$2.81 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emera will post 3.1991627 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins lifted their price target on Emera from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Emera from C$73.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays set a C$72.00 target price on Emera and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TD lifted their target price on Emera from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Emera from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$75.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Emera

About Emera

(Get Free Report)

Emera TSX/NYSE: EMA is a leading North American provider of energy services headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, with investments in regulated electric and natural gas utilities, and related businesses and assets. The Emera family of companies delivers safe, reliable energy to approximately 2.7 million customers in the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. Our team of 7,800 employees is committed to our purpose of energizing modern life and delivering a cleaner energy future for all. Emera's common and preferred shares are listed and trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and its common shares are listed and trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Emera (TSE:EMA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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