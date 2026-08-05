Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.68, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $234.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.50 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a positive return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 1.27%.

Here are the key takeaways from Emergent Biosolutions' conference call:

Q2 results exceeded expectations , with revenue of $234 million and adjusted EBITDA of $97 million, up from $33 million a year earlier. Medical countermeasure deliveries to U.S. government customers were accelerated, driving much of the outperformance.

, with revenue of $234 million and adjusted EBITDA of $97 million, up from $33 million a year earlier. Medical countermeasure deliveries to U.S. government customers were accelerated, driving much of the outperformance. The medical countermeasures business remains a key growth driver, with Q2 revenue of $168 million and new contract modifications totaling $117.2 million for ACAM2000 and botulism antitoxin. International MCM sales represented about 20% of first-half MCM revenue.

Emergent lowered 2026 revenue guidance to $645 million-$675 million from $720 million-$760 million and reduced adjusted EBITDA guidance to $130 million-$150 million, citing increased competition, pricing pressure, and volume pressure in the naloxone market.

The company recorded a $191 million non-cash impairment charge against its NARCAN asset group and expects further price erosion as new nasal naloxone competitors enter the market. Emergent said total naloxone unit demand may remain roughly flat while it works to defend its more-than-50% market share.

against its NARCAN asset group and expects further price erosion as new nasal naloxone competitors enter the market. Emergent said total naloxone unit demand may remain roughly flat while it works to defend its more-than-50% market share. Emergent is restructuring to generate approximately $40 million in annualized savings, including about 90 job reductions, facility closures, and other footprint changes; most savings are expected to be realized in 2027. Liquidity also improved through accounts-receivable collections, debt refinancing, and lower gross debt.

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Emergent Biosolutions Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE EBS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.55. The company had a trading volume of 707,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,451. The firm's 50 day moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average is $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Emergent Biosolutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.06. The company has a market capitalization of $389.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.98 and a beta of 2.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EBS. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on EBS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, SVP Paul Anthony Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 159,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,336,423.20. This trade represents a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,696,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $33,327,000 after purchasing an additional 250,616 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,502,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $12,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,582 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,252,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $27,841,000 after purchasing an additional 112,265 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,618,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $20,010,000 after purchasing an additional 237,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,132,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $9,987,000 after buying an additional 145,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company's stock.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions is a global specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing medical countermeasures and specialty products that address public health threats. The company's portfolio includes vaccines, antibody therapies and critical care products designed to protect against biological, chemical and emerging infectious disease threats. Emergent has longstanding partnerships with government agencies, including the U.S. Department of Defense and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), to support national preparedness programs.

Key commercial products in Emergent's lineup include BioThrax (anthrax vaccine adsorbed), ACAM2000 (smallpox vaccine) and Vaxchora (cholera vaccine), alongside therapeutic treatments such as Anthrasil (anthrax immune globulin) and the naloxone-based nasal spray Narcan for opioid overdose reversal.

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