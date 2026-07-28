Emerson Electric (EMR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.68 per share and revenue of $4.8045 billion for the quarter. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 13.35%.The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Emerson Electric to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.59. The stock had a trading volume of 595,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $122.64 and a 12 month high of $165.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.09.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio is presently 51.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Emerson Electric from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $177.00 to $156.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $162.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMR

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company's stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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