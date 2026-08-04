Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. Emerson Electric updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.550-6.550 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance to 1.850-1.850 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Emerson Electric's conference call:

Positive Sentiment: Emerson reported a strong third quarter, with underlying sales up 6%, orders up 7%, adjusted segment EBITA margin expanding 140 basis points to 28.5%, and adjusted EPS rising 13% to $1.71.

Emerson reported a strong third quarter, with underlying sales up 6%, orders up 7%, adjusted segment EBITA margin expanding 140 basis points to 28.5%, and adjusted EPS rising 13% to $1.71. Positive Sentiment: Robust demand in semiconductor and power drove growth verticals up 27%; semiconductor sales rose 53% and power sales 37%, while the project funnel increased 8% year over year to $12.4 billion.

Robust demand in semiconductor and power drove growth verticals up 27%; semiconductor sales rose 53% and power sales 37%, while the project funnel increased 8% year over year to $12.4 billion. Positive Sentiment: The company raised full-year guidance to 5% GAAP sales growth, 3.5% underlying sales growth, approximately $6.55 in adjusted EPS, and $3.6 billion in free cash flow, while maintaining plans to return about $2.2 billion to shareholders.

The company raised full-year guidance to 5% GAAP sales growth, 3.5% underlying sales growth, approximately $6.55 in adjusted EPS, and $3.6 billion in free cash flow, while maintaining plans to return about $2.2 billion to shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Software annual contract value grew 9% to $1.68 billion and is still expected to increase more than 10% for the full year; executives said the software-renewal headwind should reverse in the fourth quarter, supporting confidence in 2027.

Software annual contract value grew 9% to $1.68 billion and is still expected to increase more than 10% for the full year; executives said the software-renewal headwind should reverse in the fourth quarter, supporting confidence in 2027. Negative Sentiment: The Middle East conflict is expected to reduce 2026 revenue by roughly $100 million, with a similar $25 million quarterly headwind expected in Q4; China and Europe remain soft, while automotive markets continue to weigh on Safety & Productivity.

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Emerson Electric Trading Up 2.6%

EMR stock traded up $4.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,253,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $122.64 and a 52 week high of $165.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.74 and a 200 day moving average of $142.29. The company has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $162.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EMR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,860,894 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $375,547,000 after buying an additional 726,477 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,128,042 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $149,717,000 after acquiring an additional 679,706 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,625,639 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $350,077,000 after acquiring an additional 340,423 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 341.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 406,652 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $53,971,000 after acquiring an additional 314,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10,562.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 294,611 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $39,101,000 after acquiring an additional 291,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company's stock.

Emerson Electric News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Emerson Electric this week:

Positive Sentiment: Emerson reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 EPS of $1.71, exceeding the $1.68 analyst consensus. The company posted a 13.35% net margin and 17.18% return on equity, signaling solid profitability. Emerson Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results; Raises 2026 Outlook

Emerson reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 EPS of $1.71, exceeding the $1.68 analyst consensus. The company posted a 13.35% net margin and 17.18% return on equity, signaling solid profitability. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its fiscal 2026 outlook to $6.55 EPS and $18.9 billion in revenue, ahead of consensus estimates of $6.50 and $18.8 billion, respectively. Fourth-quarter EPS guidance of $1.85 also topped the $1.82 consensus, while revenue guidance matched expectations.

The company raised its fiscal 2026 outlook to $6.55 EPS and $18.9 billion in revenue, ahead of consensus estimates of $6.50 and $18.8 billion, respectively. Fourth-quarter EPS guidance of $1.85 also topped the $1.82 consensus, while revenue guidance matched expectations. Positive Sentiment: Emerson declared a quarterly dividend of $0.555 per share, payable September 10 to shareholders of record on August 14, supporting the stock’s income appeal. Emerson Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results; Raises 2026 Outlook

Emerson declared a quarterly dividend of $0.555 per share, payable September 10 to shareholders of record on August 14, supporting the stock’s income appeal. Positive Sentiment: Emerson is positioning its DeltaV automation platform for AI-scale data centers, with integrated controls for power, cooling and other critical infrastructure. Investors may view this as an opportunity to benefit from data-center capital spending and industrial AI adoption. Emerson's Integrated Automation Portfolio Fast-Tracks AI-Scale Data Centers

Emerson is positioning its DeltaV automation platform for AI-scale data centers, with integrated controls for power, cooling and other critical infrastructure. Investors may view this as an opportunity to benefit from data-center capital spending and industrial AI adoption. Neutral Sentiment: Rudy Sengupta will become chief technology and AI officer on August 15, succeeding Peter Zornio, who plans to retire at year-end. The appointment reinforces Emerson’s technology focus, although the leadership transition introduces some execution risk. Emerson Appoints Rudy Sengupta as Senior Vice President, Chief Technology and AI Officer

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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