Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.550-6.550 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.9 billion-$18.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.8 billion. Emerson Electric also updated its Q4 2026 guidance to 1.850-1.850 EPS.

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Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR stock traded up $4.03 on Tuesday, reaching $158.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,240,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,029. The business's 50-day moving average is $142.74 and its 200 day moving average is $142.29. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $122.64 and a one year high of $165.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.550-6.550 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.850 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $177.00 to $156.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Emerson Electric from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $175.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $162.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emerson Electric

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. EFG International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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