Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Raised to $179.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $169.00 to $179.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.66% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EMR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Emerson Electric from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $162.82.

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Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $158.88 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $143.10 and its 200-day moving average is $142.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $122.64 and a 12-month high of $165.15.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.550-6.550 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.850 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,546 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Emerson Electric News

Here are the key news stories impacting Emerson Electric this week:

Positive Sentiment: Emerson reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.71 per share , above the $1.68 analyst consensus and up from $1.52 a year earlier. Revenue reached $4.87 billion , exceeding the $4.80 billion estimate. Emerson Electric Q3 earnings and revenues beat estimates

Emerson reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of , above the $1.68 analyst consensus and up from $1.52 a year earlier. Revenue reached , exceeding the $4.80 billion estimate. Positive Sentiment: Underlying sales grew 6% , led by 23% growth in both the Test and Measurement and Ovation businesses. Adjusted segment EBITDA margin expanded 140 basis points to 28.5%, signaling operating leverage and improving profitability. Emerson Q3 2026 earnings call highlights

Underlying sales grew , led by 23% growth in both the Test and Measurement and Ovation businesses. Adjusted segment EBITDA margin expanded 140 basis points to 28.5%, signaling operating leverage and improving profitability. Positive Sentiment: Management raised fiscal 2026 EPS guidance to $6.55 from a consensus estimate of $6.50 and forecast fourth-quarter EPS of $1.85 versus the $1.82 consensus. Full-year revenue guidance of $18.9 billion also topped the $18.8 billion estimate, suggesting continued confidence in automation demand. Emerson reports third-quarter results and raises outlook

Management raised fiscal 2026 EPS guidance to from a consensus estimate of $6.50 and forecast fourth-quarter EPS of $1.85 versus the $1.82 consensus. Full-year revenue guidance of $18.9 billion also topped the $18.8 billion estimate, suggesting continued confidence in automation demand. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.555 per share , payable September 10 to shareholders of record August 14, supporting income-oriented investors. Emerson dividend announcement

The company declared a quarterly dividend of , payable September 10 to shareholders of record August 14, supporting income-oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: Emerson appointed Rudy Sengupta as senior vice president and chief technology and AI officer, effective August 15, as Peter Zornio prepares to retire. The move highlights the company’s focus on industrial AI but introduces a leadership transition. Emerson appoints chief technology and AI officer

Emerson appointed Rudy Sengupta as senior vice president and chief technology and AI officer, effective August 15, as Peter Zornio prepares to retire. The move highlights the company’s focus on industrial AI but introduces a leadership transition. Negative Sentiment: At roughly 36.7 times earnings, EMR trades at a premium valuation and near its one-year high, leaving less room for disappointment if automation growth or guidance weakens.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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