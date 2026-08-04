Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Releases Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.850-1.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.1 billion-$5.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.1 billion. Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.550-6.550 EPS.

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Emerson Electric Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $4.03 on Tuesday, reaching $158.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,240,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,029. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.29. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $165.15.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 13.35%.Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.550-6.550 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $162.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Emerson Electric

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 10,050 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Claris Financial LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Evansbrook LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. First Growth Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,233 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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