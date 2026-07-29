Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Issues Earnings Results

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 5.09%. Empire State Realty Trust updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.750-0.790 EPS.

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Empire State Realty Trust Trading Up 2.5%

ESRT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,717,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.69. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $8.07.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Empire State Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESRT has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore set a $6.00 target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $7.00 to $5.75 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $6.30 to $6.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Sell" and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Empire State Realty Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empire State Realty Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $74,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 11,180 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,752 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company's stock.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and operation of office and retail properties. The company's portfolio features the iconic Empire State Building in Midtown Manhattan, alongside a diversified collection of commercial assets situated throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn and select markets in Upstate New York. By offering premium office space and street-level retail, Empire State Realty Trust positions itself as a landlord of choice for corporate tenants, retailers and experiential brands seeking high-profile addresses.

Established through a spin-off of assets in early 2013, Empire State Realty Trust consolidated a mix of landmark and Class A properties, creating scale in one of the world's most competitive real estate markets.

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