Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Sets New 12-Month Low - Here's What Happened

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.84 and last traded at $4.8650, with a volume of 58235 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ESRT shares. Evercore set a $5.50 price target on Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $6.30 to $6.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings cut Empire State Realty Trust from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $7.00 to $5.75 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Sell" and a consensus price target of $5.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on ESRT

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.49 million, a P/E ratio of 70.22 and a beta of 1.36.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $165.17 million for the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 0.40%. Empire State Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.790 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Empire State Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,934,145 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $91,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,446 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 456.9% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,128,303 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $72,557,000 after acquiring an additional 9,129,959 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 64.0% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 9,058,860 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $47,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534,376 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,706,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,905,653 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company's stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and operation of office and retail properties. The company's portfolio features the iconic Empire State Building in Midtown Manhattan, alongside a diversified collection of commercial assets situated throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn and select markets in Upstate New York. By offering premium office space and street-level retail, Empire State Realty Trust positions itself as a landlord of choice for corporate tenants, retailers and experiential brands seeking high-profile addresses.

Established through a spin-off of assets in early 2013, Empire State Realty Trust consolidated a mix of landmark and Class A properties, creating scale in one of the world's most competitive real estate markets.

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