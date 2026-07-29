Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.750-0.790 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $7.00 to $5.75 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $6.30 to $6.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Evercore set a $6.00 price target on Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus rating of "Sell" and a consensus price target of $5.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:ESRT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.80. 1,717,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,983. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.35. Empire State Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $4.87 and a twelve month high of $8.07. The stock's 50-day moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average is $5.69.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. Empire State Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.790 EPS.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Empire State Realty Trust's payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Institutional Trading of Empire State Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,706,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 137.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,105,313 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $24,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,850 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 10.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,934,145 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $91,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,446 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 421.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,055,253 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,083,000 after acquiring an additional 853,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 4,801.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 722,582 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 707,839 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and operation of office and retail properties. The company's portfolio features the iconic Empire State Building in Midtown Manhattan, alongside a diversified collection of commercial assets situated throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn and select markets in Upstate New York. By offering premium office space and street-level retail, Empire State Realty Trust positions itself as a landlord of choice for corporate tenants, retailers and experiential brands seeking high-profile addresses.

Established through a spin-off of assets in early 2013, Empire State Realty Trust consolidated a mix of landmark and Class A properties, creating scale in one of the world's most competitive real estate markets.

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