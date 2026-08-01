Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB - Get Free Report) TSE: ENB issued its earnings results on Friday. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Enbridge's conference call:

Enbridge reaffirmed its 2026 guidance after adjusted EBITDA rose by more than CAD 130 million year over year in Q2, supported by high utilization, stronger liquids volumes, favorable gas transmission rate outcomes and lower maintenance capital. DCF per share increased, although EPS declined slightly due to higher depreciation and interest expense.

after adjusted EBITDA rose by more than CAD 130 million year over year in Q2, supported by high utilization, stronger liquids volumes, favorable gas transmission rate outcomes and lower maintenance capital. DCF per share increased, although EPS declined slightly due to higher depreciation and interest expense. The company has sanctioned approximately CAD 9 billion of projects in 2026 and is targeting up to CAD 20 billion of new sanctions through 2027, backed by a CAD 41 billion secured backlog and roughly CAD 50 billion of organic opportunities through 2030.

The company has sanctioned approximately and is targeting up to CAD 20 billion of new sanctions through 2027, backed by a CAD 41 billion secured backlog and roughly CAD 50 billion of organic opportunities through 2030. Mainline Optimization Phase 2 is being resequenced because Canadian producers and governments need more time to finalize production policies and commitments. Enbridge will prioritize downstream Chicago South, Flanagan South and Southern Access opportunities, while retaining several options for a future Mainline expansion.

because Canadian producers and governments need more time to finalize production policies and commitments. Enbridge will prioritize downstream Chicago South, Flanagan South and Southern Access opportunities, while retaining several options for a future Mainline expansion. Gas Transmission demand remains robust across LNG exports, power generation, data centers and industrial growth. Project Beacon attracted significantly more interest than expected, while Blackcomb is being commissioned, Bay Runner Twin has been sanctioned and the CAD 4 billion Sunrise expansion has begun construction.

Gas Transmission demand remains robust across LNG exports, power generation, data centers and industrial growth. Project Beacon attracted significantly more interest than expected, while Blackcomb is being commissioned, Bay Runner Twin has been sanctioned and the CAD 4 billion Sunrise expansion has begun construction. Utilities are forecast to deliver more than 8% rate-base growth, led by U.S. operations, and Renewable Power is constructing more than 2 gigawatts of generation with blue-chip counterparties including Meta. Management also expects to maintain its leverage within the 4.5x–5.0x target range, despite elevated near-term debt tied to growth investment.

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Enbridge Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of ENB stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.40. 4,496,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,292,732. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $58.45. The company has a market capitalization of $118.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.58.

Enbridge Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Enbridge's dividend payout ratio is 129.11%.

Enbridge News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Enbridge this week:

Positive Sentiment: Enbridge reported second-quarter 2026 results above analyst expectations, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.63 depending on the reporting measure versus consensus near $0.43–$0.44. The company reaffirmed its 2026 guidance and increased its secured backlog to $41 billion, supporting the outlook for long-term, largely contracted growth. Enbridge second-quarter results and guidance

Enbridge reported second-quarter 2026 results above analyst expectations, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.63 depending on the reporting measure versus consensus near $0.43–$0.44. The company reaffirmed its 2026 guidance and increased its secured backlog to $41 billion, supporting the outlook for long-term, largely contracted growth. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent analyst estimate changes were mixed: US Capital Advisors raised some 2026–2027 quarterly forecasts but reduced estimates for early 2027 and fiscal 2028. The revisions suggest limited changes to the broader earnings outlook, with full-year consensus remaining around $2.13 per share. Enbridge analyst estimates

Several recent analyst estimate changes were mixed: US Capital Advisors raised some 2026–2027 quarterly forecasts but reduced estimates for early 2027 and fiscal 2028. The revisions suggest limited changes to the broader earnings outlook, with full-year consensus remaining around $2.13 per share. Negative Sentiment: Raymond James downgraded ENB from “outperform” to “market perform,” removing a potential catalyst for the shares and signaling more limited expected upside at current valuation levels. Raymond James downgrade

Raymond James downgraded from “outperform” to “market perform,” removing a potential catalyst for the shares and signaling more limited expected upside at current valuation levels. Negative Sentiment: Enbridge postponed the second phase of its Mainline oil pipeline expansion, which would have added 250,000 barrels per day. The delay reflects insufficient producer commitments to increase output and could defer projected growth and capital deployment benefits. Mainline expansion postponement

Enbridge postponed the second phase of its Mainline oil pipeline expansion, which would have added 250,000 barrels per day. The delay reflects insufficient producer commitments to increase output and could defer projected growth and capital deployment benefits. Negative Sentiment: A U.S. appeals court found that an Enbridge pipeline trespassed on Wisconsin tribal land. Although the company received additional time to reroute the line, it faces potential relocation costs and recalculated damages. Wisconsin pipeline trespass ruling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enbridge

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Van Diest Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 64,607 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 15,601 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,719,088 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $273,544,000 after acquiring an additional 55,614 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 255,787 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 83,483 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enbridge from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Enbridge from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Enbridge from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $66.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Enbridge

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc is a Calgary, Alberta–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy transportation, distribution and generation assets. Its core activities include the operation of crude oil and liquids pipelines, natural gas transmission and distribution systems, and energy storage facilities. In addition to midstream transportation and storage, Enbridge has expanded into renewable power generation and energy transition projects, including wind, solar and utility-scale generation assets.

The company serves customers primarily in Canada and the United States and has interests in other international energy projects.

Further Reading

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