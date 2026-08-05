Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.020-6.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.4 billion-$6.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.4 billion.

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Encompass Health Stock Up 0.0%

Encompass Health stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.55. 1,306,323 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,140. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.22. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $92.77 and a 1-year high of $127.99.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.57 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Encompass Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.250 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Encompass Health's previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Encompass Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Encompass Health from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. TD Cowen started coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partners set a $152.00 target price on Encompass Health in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $143.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EHC

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $71,309.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,382.80. This represents a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Encompass Health by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,805,413 shares of the company's stock valued at $510,047,000 after purchasing an additional 948,202 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,384,877 shares of the company's stock valued at $359,271,000 after purchasing an additional 603,472 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,722,887 shares of the company's stock valued at $289,008,000 after purchasing an additional 581,812 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Encompass Health by 6.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,039,314 shares of the company's stock worth $250,081,000 after acquiring an additional 129,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,624,137 shares of the company's stock worth $172,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company's stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation is a leading provider of post‐acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a comprehensive network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies. Its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer intensive therapy programs for patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, cardiac and pulmonary disorders, and orthopedic procedures. Through its home health segment, Encompass Health delivers skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to patients in the comfort of their homes, while its hospice services provide end‐of‐life care focused on symptom management and emotional support for patients and families.

Founded in 1984 as HealthSouth Corporation and rebranded as Encompass Health in 2018, the company has grown organically and through acquisitions to serve patients across more than 30 states.

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