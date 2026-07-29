Encore Capital Group (ECPG) to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Encore Capital Group to announce earnings of $2.67 per share and revenue of $455.0950 million for the quarter. Encore Capital Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.000 EPS. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $475.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Encore Capital Group to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Encore Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $95.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $85.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.41. Encore Capital Group has a 1 year low of $35.67 and a 1 year high of $98.02.

Insider Activity at Encore Capital Group

In other news, insider John Yung sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $164,160.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 64,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,905.60. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encore Capital Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,716 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ECPG shares. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $88.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ECPG

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc is a global specialty finance company that focuses on the purchase and management of nonperforming consumer receivables. Through its subsidiaries, the company acquires charged-off debt portfolios from credit card issuers, banks, and other financial institutions, and seeks to recover outstanding balances through a combination of customer outreach, payment arrangements, and, where appropriate, legal collection efforts. Encore's business model emphasizes compliance with regulatory and industry standards to ensure ethical and transparent debt-recovery practices.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Encore operates across North America and Europe.

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