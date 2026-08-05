Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 13.000-14.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 13.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Encore Capital Group Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG traded down $2.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.69. 339,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,752. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $87.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.78. Encore Capital Group has a 12-month low of $36.24 and a 12-month high of $98.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $491.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.10 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 30.70%. Encore Capital Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-14.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Encore Capital Group will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Encore Capital Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encore Capital Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Encore Capital Group

Insider Activity at Encore Capital Group

In other Encore Capital Group news, insider John Yung sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $164,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 64,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,905.60. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Encore Capital Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 168.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,716 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc is a global specialty finance company that focuses on the purchase and management of nonperforming consumer receivables. Through its subsidiaries, the company acquires charged-off debt portfolios from credit card issuers, banks, and other financial institutions, and seeks to recover outstanding balances through a combination of customer outreach, payment arrangements, and, where appropriate, legal collection efforts. Encore's business model emphasizes compliance with regulatory and industry standards to ensure ethical and transparent debt-recovery practices.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Encore operates across North America and Europe.

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