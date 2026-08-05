Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK - Get Free Report) TSE: EDR's share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.33, but opened at $8.96. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 1,918,681 shares.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on EXK. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on Endeavour Silver in a report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Endeavour Silver from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $14.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Trading Up 7.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock's 50 day moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK - Get Free Report) TSE: EDR last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $210.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corporation will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. VectorGlobal IAG Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Groupe la Francaise increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 866,000 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 266,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,706,532 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $25,198,000 after buying an additional 1,246,554 shares during the period. 20.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. is a Vancouver-based precious metals mining company focused on the acquisition, development and operation of silver and gold properties in Mexico. Publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker EXK, the company has positioned itself as a mid-tier producer with a portfolio of high-grade, operating mines and exploration assets in key mineral belts.

Endeavour Silver's core business activities revolve around four principal underground mines located in the states of Durango, Zacatecas, Guanajuato and Jalisco.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Endeavour Silver, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Endeavour Silver wasn't on the list.

While Endeavour Silver currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here