Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley Financial

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR - Get Free Report) NYSE: EXK was upgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley Financial to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$28.00 target price on Endeavour Silver and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Strong Buy" and an average price target of C$19.23.

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Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

EDR opened at C$10.51 on Monday. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of C$6.79 and a 52 week high of C$20.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.69. The firm has a market cap of C$3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR - Get Free Report) NYSE: EXK last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of C$301.35 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.6341991 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Endeavour Silver news, Director Amy Eileen Jacobsen sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.25, for a total value of C$61,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,818 shares in the company, valued at C$164,974.50. This trade represents a 26.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Allison Lauren Pettit sold 4,172 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.41, for a total value of C$64,290.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,661 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$56,416.01. This trade represents a 53.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,172 shares of company stock worth $430,491. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas. It also has three exploration projects in northern Chile: Aida project, Paloma project and the Cerro Marquez project.

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