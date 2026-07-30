Enerflex (EFXT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Enerflex to announce earnings of $0.3144 per share and revenue of $606.7760 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Get Enerflex alerts: Sign Up

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Enerflex had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 3.19%.The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.26 million. On average, analysts expect Enerflex to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Enerflex Stock Down 2.6%

EFXT opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average of $22.36.

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Enerflex's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.40%.

Institutional Trading of Enerflex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFXT. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,878,942 shares of the company's stock worth $76,327,000 after buying an additional 186,649 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enerflex by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,744 shares of the company's stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Enerflex by 186.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 309,734 shares of the company's stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 201,523 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in Enerflex during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Enerflex by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,104,235 shares of the company's stock worth $17,046,000 after acquiring an additional 252,958 shares during the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on EFXT. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities restated a "buy" rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Enerflex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Enerflex from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enerflex from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $36.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EFXT

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd is a Calgary‐headquartered energy infrastructure company specializing in the design, fabrication, installation and aftermarket support of natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration and treatment equipment. Its product portfolio includes reciprocating and centrifugal compression systems, gas treating and refrigeration packages, fuel gas conditioning and liquid separation solutions. In addition to equipment sales, Enerflex delivers field services such as commissioning, maintenance, monitoring and parts supply to optimize asset performance throughout the lifecycle.

The company supports upstream, midstream and downstream energy customers through an integrated offering that spans engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) as well as modular fabrication.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Enerflex, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Enerflex wasn't on the list.

While Enerflex currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here