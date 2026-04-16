Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Hits New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$33.00 and last traded at C$32.66, with a volume of 66387 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.02.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EFX. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Enerflex from C$27.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets set a C$26.00 target price on Enerflex and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on Enerflex from C$28.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Enerflex from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$26.72.

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Enerflex Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of C$3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.69 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.68.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$821.97 million during the quarter. Enerflex had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 2.97%. On average, analysts predict that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.734413 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Enerflex's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.37%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd engineers, designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for equipment, systems, and turnkey facilities used to process and move natural gas from the wellhead to the pipeline. The company's focus is gas compression, where it offers a range of applications and gas inlet streams, from low-horsepower/low-pressure applications such as a coal seam gas and solution gas vapor recovery units to high-horsepower, centralized field, or processing plant compression. Enerflex operates three business segments: the USA, Rest of World, and Canada.

Further Reading

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