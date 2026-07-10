Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target Raised to C$47.00 at ATB Cormark Capital Markets

Enerflex (TSE:EFX - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. ATB Cormark Capital Markets' price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.97% from the stock's previous close.

EFX has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Enerflex from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Enerflex from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial set a C$42.50 price objective on shares of Enerflex and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Enerflex from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$35.28.

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Enerflex Stock Down 0.9%

TSE:EFX traded down C$0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$33.82. The company's stock had a trading volume of 237,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,020. Enerflex has a 52-week low of C$10.47 and a 52-week high of C$39.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$35.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.80.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enerflex had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.63%.The business had revenue of C$811.93 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 0.734413 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enerflex

In related news, insider Gurpreet (Preet) Singh Dhindsa acquired 1,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$39.00 per share, with a total value of C$49,335.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 5,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$224,523. This represents a 28.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,737 shares of company stock valued at $67,558. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex is a leading provider of modular natural gas, power technology and treated water solutions, delivering value through disciplined execution and a deliberate approach to where we compete. Our customer focused delivery model supports operational excellence, innovation, and scalability across our global footprint with a focus on creating long-term shareholder value. With approximately 4,400 engineers, manufacturers, technicians, professionals, and innovators, Enerflex is bound together by a shared vision: Transforming Energy for a Sustainable Future.

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