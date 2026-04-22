Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$33.09 and last traded at C$32.76, with a volume of 72903 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$31.62.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Enerflex from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Enerflex from C$27.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Enerflex from C$28.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$26.72.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Enerflex

Enerflex Stock Performance

The company's fifty day simple moving average is C$29.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.67 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.41.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enerflex had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 2.49%.The company had revenue of C$821.97 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.734413 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Enerflex's payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd engineers, designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for equipment, systems, and turnkey facilities used to process and move natural gas from the wellhead to the pipeline. The company's focus is gas compression, where it offers a range of applications and gas inlet streams, from low-horsepower/low-pressure applications such as a coal seam gas and solution gas vapor recovery units to high-horsepower, centralized field, or processing plant compression. Enerflex operates three business segments: the USA, Rest of World, and Canada.

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