Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.600-3.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Energizer also updated its Q4 2026 guidance to 1.250-1.350 EPS.

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Energizer Trading Down 3.8%

NYSE:ENR traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.32. The company had a trading volume of 361,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,904. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.75. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29. The business's fifty day moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.08). Energizer had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 144.22%. The company had revenue of $734.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Energizer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Energizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Energizer from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Energizer from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Energizer from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Energizer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Energizer

Insider Activity at Energizer

In other Energizer news, major shareholder Aqua Capital, Ltd. acquired 60,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $1,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,940,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,785,000. This represents a 0.76% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 538,681 shares of company stock valued at $10,406,791. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAC Alpha Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at $8,330,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 903,293 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,966,000 after acquiring an additional 370,216 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth about $7,176,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Energizer by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,348,768 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,717,000 after purchasing an additional 323,363 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Energizer by 528.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,123 shares of the company's stock worth $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 216,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company's stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company best known for its portfolio of portable power and lighting solutions. The company's primary business activities include the design, manufacture and marketing of batteries under the Energizer and Rayovac brands, as well as portable lighting products such as flashlights, headlamps and lanterns. Energizer also produces a range of automotive appearance and protection products, including tire inflators and repair kits, along with personal care offerings like aerosol insect repellents and sunscreen under licensed brands.

Founded in 2000 through the spin-off of the battery business from Ralston Purina Company, Energizer has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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