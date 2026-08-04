Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Updates Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.250-1.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Energizer also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.600-3.600 EPS.

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Energizer Price Performance

Shares of ENR stock traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $20.32. 361,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,904. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.05. Energizer has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $30.29.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.08). Energizer had a return on equity of 144.22% and a net margin of 6.55%.The company had revenue of $734.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Energizer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. Energizer's payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Energizer from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Energizer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Energizer

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energizer news, major shareholder Aqua Capital, Ltd. acquired 81,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,433.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,106,824 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $114,988,412.32. The trade was a 1.16% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 538,681 shares of company stock valued at $10,406,791 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in Energizer by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,077 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Energizer by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,479 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its position in Energizer by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 9,020 shares of the company's stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Energizer by 268.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,947 shares of the company's stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company best known for its portfolio of portable power and lighting solutions. The company's primary business activities include the design, manufacture and marketing of batteries under the Energizer and Rayovac brands, as well as portable lighting products such as flashlights, headlamps and lanterns. Energizer also produces a range of automotive appearance and protection products, including tire inflators and repair kits, along with personal care offerings like aerosol insect repellents and sunscreen under licensed brands.

Founded in 2000 through the spin-off of the battery business from Ralston Purina Company, Energizer has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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