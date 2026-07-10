Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $13.49, but opened at $14.10. Energy Fuels shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 1,523,264 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Ross R. Bhappu acquired 74,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $967,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 256,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,356,105.64. This trade represents a 40.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce D. Hansen bought 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $50,800.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 313,844 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,985,818.80. This trade represents a 1.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

UUUU has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Roth Capital set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UUUU

Energy Fuels Stock Up 1.4%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -47.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 25.59, a current ratio of 27.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 83.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. Energy Fuels's revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Fuels

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,978,848 shares of the company's stock valued at $217,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,366,108 shares of the company's stock worth $25,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,466 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,952,694 shares of the company's stock worth $57,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,920 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,108,694 shares of the company's stock valued at $176,052,000 after buying an additional 1,913,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 530.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,068,155 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,892,000 after buying an additional 1,740,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company's stock.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSE American: UUUU) is a U.S.-based mineral resources company focused on the production and processing of uranium, rare earth elements and other strategic minerals. The company's core business activity centers on supplying nuclear fuel to power generators, leveraging a diversified portfolio of conventional and in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium mines located primarily on the Colorado Plateau, in Wyoming and in Texas.

At the heart of Energy Fuels' operations is the White Mesa Mill in southeastern Utah, the only conventional uranium-vanadium mill currently permitted and operating in the United States.

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